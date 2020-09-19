Highlands Church car show returns for third year

File photo A crowd of cars and observers filled the Highlands Church parking lot during its 2018 car show.

BELLA VISTA — The Highlands Church is preparing for its annual car show today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Steve Terry, who is coordinating the event, said registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and anyone with an interesting vehicle, be it a show car, fixer-upper or otherwise, is welcome.

There are no entry fees, but the church will be seeking donations.

The car show is a fundraising event for three charities the church works with to help Gravette kids, including a snack pack program, Samaritan’s Feet — a program that provides shoes to kids in need — and Bright Futures, a program that provides supplies and help to families who need it.

“They help the children and families in various needs, whether it be backpack, school supplies, clothing. You know, there’s just a lot of different things they do for the school kids over there,” he said.

“All of the proceeds, minus what few expenses we have … all of the proceeds will go to those three charities.”

The church raised $23,000 in total donations last year and provided volunteer work for these organizations, he said.

Terry estimated about 30 local businesses are sponsoring the event and have donated a combined $8,400 already, despite losses from covid-19.

“A lot of these small businesses have been hurt, but gosh they’ve been good to us these past few years,” he said.

The church will be serving brats and hotdogs during the event, and meal tickets will be provided for people who bring a vehicle or who provide a $10 donation, Terry explained.

As covid-19 remains a concern, the church expects to make use of its large parking lot to space vehicles for social distancing, he added.

Event-goers should bring a face mask and keep safe distances, he said.

But even with these restrictions in place, Terry said he thinks the event should be a good chance for people to socialize and perhaps get a good look at some of the more interesting machines hiding in Bella Vista garages.

He estimated, based on previous years’ attendance, the show could draw roughly 100 vehicles for people to come and check out.

“We’re pleased to do it; we have a lot of fun doing it,” he said.

Keith Bryant may be reached by email at kbryant@nwadg.com .