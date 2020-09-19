• Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's ruling emir, was awarded the Legion of Merit by President Donald Trump for his role in resolving a yearslong four-nation boycott of Qatar.

• Alejandro Giammattei, Guatemala's president, tested positive for the coronavirus but feels well and is working from home, he told a radio station, adding, "I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold."

• Abayomi Jamil Martin, 43, of O'Fallon, Mo., was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a wire fraud conviction after, claiming to be part owner of a clothing company, he persuaded Dallas Cowboys player Brandon Carr to invest in the company and then used the money for personal expenses and the down payment on a home.

• Matt Eidson, 32, a North Dakota Democratic lawmaker representing Grand Forks, resigned his state legislative seat and returned to his hometown of Kansas City, Mo., saying on a Facebook video that he is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his Marine Corps service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

• John Oliveira, 54, of New Bedford, Mass., a disabled Navy veteran, put up an electric fence around his latest President Donald Trump campaign sign after six signs have been stolen since July, he told the Boston Globe.

• Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said he was "eager to get started" as he arrived for his first day of work at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

• Nicholas Pratte, 39, of Jefferson City, Mo., was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a terroristic threat after threatening last year to shoot people at a Walmart because supervisors had criticized his productivity.

• Ralph Kohler, 102, credited healthy habits -- never smoking or drinking alcohol -- for the longevity in life and marriage of he and his wife, Dorothy, 101, as they celebrated their 85th wedding anniversary, adding, "everybody said it would never last."

• Hayden Hurst, a rookie tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, paid $3,000 of the more than $5,000 needed for the surgery to remove a life-threatening intestinal blockage of a rescue dog belonging to WOLO-TV sports director Mike Gillespie, according to the Columbia, S.C., sportscaster's GoFundMe page.