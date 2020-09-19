Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Cody Tisdell, 29, of 866 W. Wilson St. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Tisdell was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Crystal Henry, 35, of 14597 Aubrey Long Road in Gentry was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Henry was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Mathew Moore, 22, of 190 Meadow Court in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, theft of property and fleeing. Moore was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jesse Compton, 31, of 522 N. Fourth St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Compton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jessie Caler, 29, of 4797 W. Weir Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Caler was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Tell Peasley, 37, of 1004 S.E. Third St. in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and battery. Peasley was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Trenton Ledbetter, 24, of 1748 N. Noelle Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Ledbetter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Brian Lowe, 50, of 2020 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lowe was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.