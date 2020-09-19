OPINION | WALLY HALL: Big 10 votes to play

At the beginning, when the Big 10 announced it would not play football, or any fall sports, in 2020 it seemed premature.

The league was heavily criticized for rushing into a decision in early August.

The Pac-12 was even rebuked lightly, but it became very apparent that conference does not have the prestige, the clout or the power of the Big 10.

President Trump visited with Big 10 officials about playing, but not the Pac-12.

In the aftermath of the Big 10’s decision, there were demonstrations by player’s parents, players begging for a chance and coaches grumbling.

The fact was the league’s members were going to lose tens of millions of dollars and so a first vote of 11-3 to not play became a 14-0 vote to play and in all honesty, the play seems really solid.

The schedule was announced last Friday and the league will play eight conference only games.

Because they are late to the party the first games will be Oct. 24 and the Big 10 Championship will be Dec. 19.

Getting eight games in seems much more realistic than the SEC’s hope for 10.

Also starting later there will be even more data about the virus, safe-keeping measures on the sideline and most of all, hopefully, close to a vaccine.

The Big 10 and Pac-12 will again be eligible for the College Football Playoffs and the Big 10 will actually have a team in the playoffs, most likely Ohio State.