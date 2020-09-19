4 people left hurt in drive-by gunfire

Little Rock police were investigating a drive-by shooting Friday that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement said.

The shooting occurred at 5311 Mabelvale Pike about 4:45 p.m. Three people were shot in the legs, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to reports. The fourth person's injuries also were not considered life-threatening.

No additional information was available Friday night.

Police hunt man in theft of poodle

Little Rock police were looking Friday for a man who took a dog from its owner's yard last week, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

The owner's miniature poodle Vino was found Friday with noticeable injuries, including a broken leg, police said.

Department authorities say the dog disappeared from a home on Mountain Drive after its owner let it out into the yard about 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Police reviewed footage of a food delivery that was made nearby about the same time to determine that the dog had been stolen, the release said.

The dog's owner contacted police after discovering the canine missing. Police later determined that the dog thief was looking to get a reward for the dog's return, according to the statement.

The man sought in the case is facing a theft by receiving charge and possible charges related to the dog's injuries.