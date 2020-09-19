Sand Springs edges Shiloh Christian

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- The game came down to who scored last, and Sand Springs scored last.

Class 6A Sand Springs knocked off Shiloh Christian, 27-26, Friday night at Memorial Stadium in a game that went back and forth from the start.

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington ended with four touchdowns -- three rushing, one passing -- and his 2-yard keeper in the fourth quarter gave the Sandites the lead for good after trailing 26-21 with 10 minutes left in the game.

It would have been a long shot, but the Shiloh Christian Saints had a chance to score again with around two minutes left to play. The Sandite defense kept pushing them back and almost got a safety after Shiloh quarterback Eli Wisdom was tackled in the end zone. However, forward progress was called, and Sand Springs eventually ran out the clock.

Wisdom accounted for three of the Saints' four scores, and Braden Tutt blocked a Sandite punt and returned it for a score in the second quarter.

On the second play of the game, Wisdom found Cam Wiedemann for a 75-yard touchdown pass, but Sand Springs answered with a short run from Pennington. After a failed extra point, Shiloh Christian took a 7-6 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter.

The Sandite defense scooped up several loose balls, leading to three turnovers in the first half. Landon Hendricks recorded two fumble recoveries, and Bryson Peterman had an interception for the Sandites. Hendricks ended the game with three fumble recoveries.

Trailing 7-6 in the first quarter, Sand Springs (2-1) grabbed its first lead of the game on a 23-yard field goal from Jonathan Daniels and then followed with a 52-yard pass from Pennington to Jamon Sisco for the 15-7 Sand Springs advantage.

The Saints then scored 13-straight points to take the lead again, 20-15. Drew Dudley caught a 61-yard TD pass from Wisdom, and Tutt returned the blocked punt for a score.

Sand Springs countered with a 1-yard keeper from Pennington to take a 21-20 lead just before halftime.

Wisdom added a 70-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter, and it would be the only score of the quarter and Shiloh's last of the game.

With 9:52 left to play, Pennington scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run, and the Sandite defense did the rest.