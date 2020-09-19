Waldron downs Atkins, remains undefeated

WALDRON -- Running back Gabino Grano ran 12 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense created five turnovers to help Waldron knock off Atkins 32-6 and improve to 3-0 on Friday night.

"He is a hard running guy with good speed," Waldron coach Doug Powell said of Grano. "Turnovers definitely change ball games, and they changed them for us tonight."

It only took the Bulldogs four plays to put the first points of the game on the scoreboard. Quarterback Braden Williams connected with receiver Bryson Bailey for a 51 yard touchdown pass. After the failed two-point conversion, the score remained 6-0, Bulldogs.

On Atkins' next possession it started to pick up speed on offense, moving the ball down the field. That momentum came to an end though when Bryson Bailey intercepted a pass.

The Red Devils threw another interception on their second drive of the second quarter. Trevor Hunt set his team up on the 26.

Waldron wasted no time capitalizing on the Red Devils' mistake. After five plays, Grano scored from a yard out. The failed two-point conversion left the score 12-0, Bulldogs with 4:49 left in the second. The score stayed the same until halftime.

The Bulldogs got the ball after the break and kept the momentum they had from the first half going. Grano scored for the Bulldogs on their first drive of the second half with a 4-yard touchdown run. The kick from Isaac Villarreal made the score 19-0 for the Bulldogs.

A 4-yard punt by the Red Devils on their next drive set the Bulldogs up with good field position, as they started their drive on the 44. Five plays later, quarterback Braden Williams ran the ball 5 yards for the Waldron touchdown. The failed two point conversion kept the score 25-0, Bulldogs, to end the third quarter.

Villarreal made another play for the Bulldogs, coming up with another interception. The offense took the ball down the field, the drive ending with a 37-yard touchdown run from Grano. The extra point from Villarreal gave the Bulldogs a 32-0 lead with 9:13 left in the 4th.

Quarterback Zack Berkemeyer found receiver Michael Dunagan for the 6-yard touchdown pass.

Waldron will celebrate homecoming next week as it hosts Mena to open conference play. Atkins will also stay at home and will open conference play against Baptist Prep.