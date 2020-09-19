Religion calendar

WORSHIP SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will livestream its four Sunday services, and prayer at noon Wednesdays, at bit.ly/30OZQAQ and YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU. (501) 375-2342.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links available on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. at ibclr.org; and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; and hosts a live prayer service at noon and children's story time at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, at expandingthelight.org and on Facebook at bit.ly/39yn96a. (501) 753-6186.

• New Hope Baptist Church, 1232 Watkins St., Conway, and 1821 Edmonds St., North Little Rock, will livestream services at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/y2qlh9u7. (501) 945-2923.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and at phumc.com. (501) 664-3600.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will host all services live at facebook.com/stmarkslr, including a class on Zoom at 9:15 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays; prayer at noon on weekdays; Compline, 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; and 12-Step Compline at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Email mmccain@st-marks.com for Zoom class details. Sermons will be posted afterward at Facebook; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and virtual services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Park-and-praise services will begin Sunday at the same times, weather permitting, and all services will be livestreamed. tinyurl.com/je2j832 or (501) 842-2267.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will make its weekly service available online (with ASL-translated sermon) at 8:30 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org; will have adult Sunday School classes and the church's Youth Sunday School from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and will hold its children's Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will livestream all services on its YouTube channel at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock. Eucharist will be celebrated at 10 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. Sundays; Morning Prayer at 8:30 a.m., Evening Prayer at 5:15 p.m. weekdays. Updates at facebook.com/TrinityCathedral, trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., will host Rev. Amos Disasa for a sermon at 10:25 a.m. bit.ly/2Dushwy and for lectures "When the Wood Is Green" at 7 p.m. Sunday (register at bit.ly/2EU8rvk); and for "The Body as Sacrament," at 7 p.m. Monday (register at bit.ly/3lPIeyv). (501) 663-6383.

