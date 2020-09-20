Air Force base unit gets shift in leaders

Col. Christopher K. Lacouture was introduced last week as the new commander of the 913th Airlift Group at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Lacouture was officially welcomed Sept. 12 during an assumption of command ceremony.

"When I was first introduced to the Group, I was struck by how passionate the people I met were about their duties and their unit," Lacouture said in a statement. "There is something special about the 913th. The men and women of the 913th care about getting the job done."

Presiding over last week's ceremony was Maj. Gen. John P. Healy, commander of the 22nd Air Force. The 913th Airlift Group was activated in July 2014, and it reports directly to 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command.

Healy said the job would be daunting, but his confidence in Lacouture has already been strengthened during the short time Lacouture has taken over.

"I ask a lot of each of my commanders," Healy said. "It is a challenging task to assume command as we continue to battle this [covid-19] pandemic, all while sustaining crucial operations.

"Col. Lacouture has been doing great things since he took command, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the 913th," Healy continued.

Lacouture, who has several years of command experience, was most recently with the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Air Force Base near Cocoa Beach, Fla. That unit conducts peacetime personnel recovery and combat search-and-rescue missions.

Before taking that command, Lacouture had been an H-60G Pave Hawk pilot with the 301st Rescue Squadron, according to an article in Space Coast Daily.

Lacouture also has seen worldwide duty in the Air Force Reserve Command, Air Force Education and Training Command, Indo-Pacific Command, Air Combat Command, and Africa Command, according to the Air Force.

His LinkedIn profile states that he has served more than 14 years as an Air Force officer. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1996 and earned a master's degree in business administration in 2001 from the University of Maryland.

The 913th Airlift Group is the only Air Force Reserve unit in Arkansas that has an overall mission to provide combat-ready airmen, tactical airlift and agile combat support.

Lacouture will command six squadrons and group staff personnel that total nearly 400 people. Roughly 80% of them are part-time members who have both civilian and military careers, officials said.

"Together, we will continue to build this capable and ready unit. There are challenges ahead, but I know the 913th is able to overcome them," Lacouture said. "I am excited to be here and could not be prouder to be your commander."