COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Tuesday

Show Me the Money

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will present a free virtual Know Before You Go workshop on Zoom. Show Me the Money: Finding New Avenues for Scholarships will take place from 6-7 p.m. Students will discover the best places to find scholarships, as well as how to write a winning scholarship essay. For more information or to register, visit uca.edu/outreach.

Moving Fairfield Bay Forward Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Moving Fairfield Bay Forward Steering Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive.

Thursday

Business After Hours Virtual Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — A Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Virtual event will begin at 5 p.m. Quarterly meetings will be held virtually through a Zoom invitation. This event offers chamber members an opportunity to meet new businesses, network and hear about all the things happening at the chamber. Members will be emailed log-in information.

Fairfield Bay Resort Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Resort members meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive.

Thursday – Saturday

Fall Antique Auto Swap Meet

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The 23rd annual Fall Antique Auto Swap Meet will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Museum of Automobiles. Antique, classic and special-interest automobiles will be featured for sale. More than 200 spaces will be filled with parts, supplies, books, memorabilia and other items. All activities are open to the public, and admission is free. The Open Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with classes for virtually any vehicle. Registration is $20 per car. Proceeds will support The Museum of Automobiles. For more information, call the museum at (501) 727-5427 or visit www.museumofautos.com.

Saturday

Action Team Report Launch and Survey

FAIRFIELD BAY — Moving Fairfield Bay Forward will be at Woodland Mead Park for an Action Team Report Launch and Survey Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moving Fairfield Bay Forward will share its Action Team Report, which will show what the group’s vision and goals are for each action team. A new survey will also be launched. The survey will take approximately five minutes to complete, and results of the survey will be shared at a community meeting at a later date. Surveys need to be completed by Oct. 10.

Hidden Treasures Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Hidden Treasures Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodland Mead Park. For booth-space information, contact Mandy Settle at actionteamttd@gmail.com. This event takes place every second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Free Lunch

DRASCO — Chapter 7-8 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will offer a free lunch of burgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drasco Trading Post, 6946 Heber Springs Road N. Attendees will receive 10 percent off items in the store, and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Donations will be appreciated, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help Arkansas veterans.

Ongoing

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Upcoming

Disaster Preparedness for Seniors

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Outreach will present a free online, self-paced program, Disaster Preparedness for Seniors, from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29. Participants will discuss what to do in the case of a disaster, how to have legal paperwork completed and plans for managing a loved one with dementia during a disaster. There will be time for questions at the end of the session. For more information or to register, visit uca.edu/outreach.

Rena Detrixhe, Artist

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will present artist Rena Detrixhe in a free Zoom session at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Detrixhe is an interdisciplinary artist based in Salina, Kansas. Through large-scale objects and installations, sculpture and other mediums, she explores systems of value and cultural relations to land and the histories of injustice.For more information, visit uca.edu/cahss.

Aja Gabel, Author and Musician

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will present author and musician Aja Gabel in a free Zoom session at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Gabel will read from her debut novel, “The Ensemble,” which is about the life and times of a classical string quartet. For more information, visit uca.edu/cahss.

Main Street Morrilton Farmers’ Market

MORRILTON — The Main Street Morrilton Farmers’ Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 100 block of Commerce Street. The market features local produce, unique arts and crafts, kids activities and live music. This will be the last market of the season. For more information and vendor applications, visit mainstreetmorrilton.org.

Fairfield Bay Oktoberfest Cancellation

FAIRFIELD BAY — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and the city of Fairfield Bay have canceled Oktoberfest 2020, which was scheduled for Oct. 3. “However, a bigger and better event, including the art walk, will take place on Oct. 2, 2021,” said Robbie Miller, chairwoman of the art walk. For more information, call (501) 884-4202.

