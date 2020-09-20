Cotton: Senate will vote on Ginsburg replacement 'without delay'

FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Sen. Tom Cotton told Chris Wallace in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that the Senate will vote "without delay" on the president's choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Does that mean that there will be a vote to confirm before the (Nov. 3) election?" Wallace asked Cotton.

"Chris, there will be a vote," Cotton said. "... We will move forward without delay."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBEjTyqUGxI]