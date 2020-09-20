Happy birthday: You'll break a karmic chain and favorably alter the future for generations. This is not done in one crucial moment but rather through small daily decisions that cement a way of being. A strange trade opens financial resources to you. The relationship sector is positively ripe with sweetness, love and laughter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): At the root of a predicament is a motive. To understand how the predicament came to be, you must understand the motive. Today, the answers will defy logic. Today, the answers will be hidden in a heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hesitation, reticence, dread, anxiety — these are all messages sent from one part of yourself to another. Listen and heed the call. It will help you steer away from the rocks and into deeper waters and calmer situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Who is in control? If you know this, you will begin to know how best to work the situation and possibly turn it to your advantage. If you misunderstand this, the consequences will teach you where you went wrong.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Love doesn't solve every problem. For instance, you can't eat it, nor can you rely on it to make two lives jive together in perfect sync. Love is a crucial ingredient in the recipe, but it's not the only ingredient.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The one who makes the first move is always more vulnerable — to rejection, judgment, errors and more. That's what makes the first move a power move. The advantages are commensurate with the risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be the mouthpiece for the group, but first you'll be its ears. You'll gather the info and then present it, putting minds at ease and settling expectations into just the snug spot where they're most likely to be met.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Saying "we should get together" almost never winds up as a plan. It's almost as though people who say it don't want to actually see one another. You'll have luck extending a specific invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're in a position to give exactly what was asked for, and it's a good thing because, in this matter, close will not be good enough. Before you deliver, check and double-check your work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People close to you know which of your buttons to push and how hard. You have the power to rewire the inner circuitry however you like. They'll get pressed, and what happens next is up to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've received so many unexpected benefits from an endeavor that what you were originally trying to accomplish doesn't even seem that important anymore. Still ... it's time to get back to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some people seem like they want to be in a relationship, but what they really want to be is served. When you stop providing what's being explicitly or implicitly asked of you, what happens?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Circumstances remain the same, but their significance to you changes. Because of this, you'll process your environment differently and experience a deep sense of calm.