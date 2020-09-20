Off the Wire

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire watches during a spring training baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. Gardenhire announced his retirement prior to Detroitâ€™s game against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Sept. 19,2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BASEBALL

Tigers manager retires

Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement barely over an hour before Saturday night's game against Cleveland, saying he's been "stressed out" and not feeling well. The news came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. as Detroit prepared to play the Indians. A message of "Thank you, Gardy" was posted on the scoreboard at Comerica Park. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit is 22-29 after Saturday night's 5-2 victory over Cleveland and is unlikely to make the postseason. Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit's manager after he previously had a 13-year run with the Minnesota Twins that included six AL Central titles. He's had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019.

GOLF

Reid holds LPGA lead

Mel Reid shot a 7-under 65 on her 33rd birthday Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hannah Green into the final round of the Portland Classic. Reid closed her bogey-free afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 18th at Columbia Edgewater. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the English player had a 12-under 132 total in the event reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. Reid closed the front nine with four consecutive birdies and added another on the 11th. She's in position for her first victory a week after tying for seventh in the major ANA Inspiration in the California desert. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is still in the hunt after a 3-under par round on Saturday. Lopez is tied for fifth and is four shots behind Reid. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is in a tie for 14th and is 5-under for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-over for the tournament and tied for 84th.

Els in front at Pebble Beach

Jim Furyk wasted a fast morning start with a dismal finish Saturday at Pebble Beach in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Pure Insurance Championship. Ernie Els then missed a chance to build a big lead in the afternoon, giving Furyk a reprieve and letting Fred Couples and many others get into contention. Trying to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour, Furyk followed his opening 8-under 64 with a 73 to drop two strokes behind Els -- as close as he could have realistically hoped when he staggered off the 18th green. Furyk birdied the first two holes in the morning round and got to 12-under with two more on Nos. 6 and 7. Little went right after that. He dropped strokes on Nos. 8, 12 and 14, got one back with a chip-in birdie on 16, then closed bogey-double bogey. Els shot a 70 to get to 9-under 135. He was even par through 14 holes with a birdie and bogey, then birdied the par-3 fifth and par-5 sixth to take the lead.

TENNIS

Nadal out at Italian Open

Rafael Nadal still has to shed some rustiness after a seven-month break from tennis as he prepares to chase a record-extending 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, still appears to have some anger issues two weeks after getting kicked out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger. Nadal's first tournament back ended with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Saturday. That was after Djokovic earned a verbal warning for smashing his racket on the red clay midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

FOOTBALL

Norvell positive for virus

Florida State Coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for covid-19 and did not coach the Seminoles in Saturday's game. Norvell released a statement Saturday saying he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday. Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen took over Norvell's duties.

Cowboys place Brown on IR

The Dallas Cowboys put cornerback Anthony Brown on injured reserve because of a rib injury Saturday, a day after listing Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith as questionable against Atlanta with a neck issue. Brown is out at least three weeks after showing up on the injury report Friday. If Smith doesn't play, the Cowboys will be without five projected starters, including both offensive tackles, and two important backups in Week 2.

Jets add three to roster

The New York Jets signed inside linebacker Alec Ogletree from the practice squad to the active roster a day before they host the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener. Ogletree, signed by the Jets on Sept. 10, could slide into a starting role this week next to Neville Hewitt. New York is thin at inside linebacker with Avery Williamson still recovering from a hamstring injury that has his playing status uncertain. Blake Cashman hurt his groin last week and is on IR. The team also announced Saturday it elevated running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. Under new NFL rules this season, teams can elevate a player twice during the regular season or postseason and return them to the practice squad without subjecting them to waivers.

Niners' Ford ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out edge rusher Dee Ford for today's game against the New York Jets. Ford had been listed as questionable initially before being ruled out. The team also announced that offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Ford got hurt in practice and joins All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee) and star cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) as players sitting out this week for the Niners.

Lions guard placed on IR

The Detroit Lions will be without a starting offensive guard against Green Bay. Detroit put guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve due to a groin injury Saturday, a day before playing the Packers on the road. The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad. Detroit also elevated defensive back Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad to add depth at banged-up position groups. Oday Aboushi will likely replace Dahl in the lineup. Aboushi started 10 games as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2014 and has 34 career starts.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his face during his match with Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their quarterfinals at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their quarterfinals at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic brakes his racket during is match with Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their quarterfinals at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic checks his broken racket during is match with Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their quarterfinals at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinals at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Simona Halep returns the ball to Yulia Putintseva during their quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Casper Ruud celebrates beating Matteo Berettini during their quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini play their quarterfinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)