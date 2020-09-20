Sections
TEE TIME

On par

Ladies Professional Golfers Association has a social hour by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Carla Farmer, Nan Tucker, Becky Stoelzing, Kathy Rainwater and Carol Hickey

Members of the Pleasant Valley Country Club's Ladies Professional Golfers Association got together for a social hour in the club house Sept. 1.

The happy-hour event happened after the group's board of directors met at the club. The women toasted each other after a long time without seeing each other due to the covid-19 pandemic. The members all adhered to social distancing recommendations and many wore masks that perfectly coordinated with their attire.

Gallery: PVCC's Ladies Professional Golfers Association

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/920pga/]

Wanda Hartnuss is president of the group and Cheryl Owens is vice president. Other club officials are Mary Noble, secretary; Kathy Fakouri, treasurer; and Barbara Hays, ex officio member. The board also includes Carolyn Lay, Charlotte Payne, Sue Evans, Patti Simon and Kay Banks.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

