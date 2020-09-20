Members of the Pleasant Valley Country Club's Ladies Professional Golfers Association got together for a social hour in the club house Sept. 1.

The happy-hour event happened after the group's board of directors met at the club. The women toasted each other after a long time without seeing each other due to the covid-19 pandemic. The members all adhered to social distancing recommendations and many wore masks that perfectly coordinated with their attire.

Wanda Hartnuss is president of the group and Cheryl Owens is vice president. Other club officials are Mary Noble, secretary; Kathy Fakouri, treasurer; and Barbara Hays, ex officio member. The board also includes Carolyn Lay, Charlotte Payne, Sue Evans, Patti Simon and Kay Banks.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal