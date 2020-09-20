POLICE BEAT: Chase ends in woman's arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a woman early Saturday after a vehicle chase along Broadway, according to an arrest report.

Officers noticed an Audi that had been reported stolen and pulled up behind it in a parking lot, the report said.

Mahogany Palmer, 20, got out of the vehicle, the report said.

When she was instructed to put her hands on the vehicle, she got back in and fled, leading police on a chase that extended for 5.2 miles before the vehicle crashed in a wetland area near 4623 E. Broadway, according to the report.

Palmer was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she was being held without bail. She is charged with felony theft by receiving and felony fleeing. Also, she is being detained on a hold request out of Harris County, Texas, documents show.