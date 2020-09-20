Police investigating homicide in south Little Rock

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide at a home about a mile south of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue on Sunday evening, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Patrol officers were on the scene at 6809 Dahlia Drive, and detectives were en route, according to the post released shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police on Sunday night were encouraging people to avoid the area, citing possible traffic delays.