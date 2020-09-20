OPINION | PHILLIP MCNEIL: Possible solutions to lingering problems

Although I have seen significant improvements in racial equality over my lifetime, things are still not where they need to be. Neither political party has offered meaningful solutions. Defunding the police is certainly not the answer. I believe we need concrete solutions.

The following proposals/solutions were developed in an effort to correct these and related problems. Hard work, capitalism, individual freedoms, long-term thinking, and sacrifices by many people resulted in the U.S. becoming the greatest country in the history of the world. We can turn things around and start moving forward again.

The following is designed as a temporary 20-year plan, and then it will end. All items are integral; this is not a list to cherry-pick the items you like or don’t like.

The key questions are: Are we willing to sacrifice to fix some lingering problems, and do we have the discipline to sustain change?

Prohibit all levels of government (including the federal government) from engaging in deficit spending; all must maintain a balanced budget.

We must be strict and allow only rare exceptions. This will require significant cuts in government spending. It will require tax increases. Also, no government entity can be allowed to declare bankruptcy.

Monthly reparations should be paid to Black Americans.

All Black Americans will receive a significant monthly payment, but must have a full-time job or be a full-time student to be eligible. All Black Americans will be guaranteed a job and will be furnished free comprehensive health insurance.

Enhance higher education and job training.

Upon graduation from high school, Black students who score 18 or higher on the ACT (or equivalent college entrance exam) will receive a full college scholarship to an in-state university.

Those who drop out of school or who have scores of less than 18 will be required to participate in a new trade-school system administered by the U.S. military consisting of basic training, general education, and a meaningful job-skills training program.

Black Americans of any age can enroll in this program. An added benefit is that it will get young people out of poverty-stricken neighborhoods, help them get a fresh perspective and a new start, and acquire legitimate job skills and life skills. Hopefully it will motivate many to focus on learning in order to earn the college scholarships.

Modify police tactics.

This must include training and a mindset to encourage de-escalation techniques by eliminating the use of choke holds, takedowns, knees on necks, etc. Current techniques are aggressive in order to protect the safety of police officers who deal with criminals who many times have weapons, including deadly guns.

Also needed are a new set of nationwide police-encounter protocols to allow and encourage a respectful policing approach. These new protocols should include clear, scripted language similar to the Miranda Rights to be used before any decision to arrest is made. Individuals do not have to admit guilt or give up constitutional rights, but must stop/comply/ submit when addressed by police.

All citizens must be taught these new protocols in schools. The goal is to have individuals follow orders from police, show respect, and act in a civil manner. One new protocol is that it will be customary for individuals to be required to furnish identification to police during every encounter.

Require gun registration and licensing (annual cost $1,000 per person).

This is intended to reduce the number of guns on the street. Guns used for hunting are fine, but far too many individuals are carrying handguns. Military-style assault rifles and other automated weapons must be banned. Individuals possessing an unregistered gun should be charged with a felony.

Extend amnesty to all illegal immigrants currently in the U.S. if they register.

Individuals must register and pay a significant fee within 60 days or leave the country.

Employers will have no excuse for hiring undocumented illegal immigrants. Violators (individuals and employers) must be severely punished if guilty after the amnesty program is implemented.

Many of these proposals need more consideration and should be fleshed out by experts and others. I offer these as a starting point.

Phillip McNeill lives in Maumelle.