Razorbacks can win if they beat the virus

It is with trepidation that this column is being written.

It is the annual game-by-game predictions for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The concern isn't about the Hogs, but the continued existence of covid-19.

High school and college games all over the country are being canceled or postponed because players have the virus or came in contact with someone who had symptoms.

This virus is horrible, and now we are being told there may not be a vaccine for everyone until April (which is not acceptable). It's also mind boggling how Oregon, with a million more people than Arkansas, can rank 48th for cases per 100,000 tested and we are No. 9.

In fact, most of the rankings of the SEC states are similar to that of football rankings.

The Razorbacks have to travel to No. 2 for covid-19 Florida, and that state still doesn't have a mandatory mask requirement, and No. 3 Mississippi, which didn't pass a mask regulation until August. It might take a miracle for the Hogs to get through all 10 games without interruption.

The season will start Saturday, and no one knows for sure when it will end. Ten games still seems like an ambitious number.

In the event the season is played, here's how the Razorbacks will arrive at 3-7:

Arkansas 31, Georgia 28 Yes, the ultimate upset is the guess here, with heavy emphasis on guess. The thinking is the Bulldogs return very few offensive starters, and the quarterback situation seems fluid with a potential game-day decision on the starter. Also, University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman knows a lot more about Georgia than the Bulldogs do about Arkansas. It also might be hard for the Bulldogs to take a team seriously that last won a conference game 1,065 days before its game with the Bulldogs. Rakeem Boyd rushes for 143 yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn 42, Arkansas 17 Coach Gus Malzahn always likes to beat up on the Hogs, and new Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris will add to the fire. The Tigers lead 24-3 at the half and coast home.

Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 24 The Hogs have a chance to win this one in the fourth quarter, but on fourth and 5 come up inches short. The Bulldogs and Hogs will both try to speed things up on offense, and it will take its toll on both in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 28 There is joy and maybe even parades after the Razorbacks pick up their second SEC win. Talk shifts to how close they always play Texas A&M, their next opponent. The attendance was 17,000 but sounded like 117,000.

Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 21 The College Station experience will make a difference as the Aggies amass 505 yards of offense while holding the visitors to 297. Fans will wonder how this game lasted more than four hours.

Tennessee 31, Arkansas 27 The Volunteers are loaded with 17 starters back from an 8-5 season. Despite replacing two receivers, the Vols are ready, passing for more than 350 yards and rushing for 149.

Florida 45, Arkansas 21 After being tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, it is a Gator day in the Swamp.

LSU 31, Arkansas 28 These aren't the Tigers of last season, but talent abounds in Louisiana.

Arkansas 31, Missouri 24 This one is for defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who was prematurely fired at Missouri last season. Boyd goes over the 1,150-yard rushing mark with 167 yards.

Alabama 38, Arkansas 14 Tide lead 24-0 at the half and coast home. Nick Saban declares Arkansas underrated.