Run for the roses

Jamie Griffith, Amanda and Wallace Smith, Suzanne Catlett, Deborah Jackson, Lucy Cyphers of Camden, and Grant Laisure and Clay Sutton, both of Alexander, display their festive head gear at a watch party for Southern Silks, a Kentucky Derby-related fundraiser for Methodist Family Health. The party took place Sept. 5 at the west Little Rock home of Amanda and Wallace Smith. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

And they're off! Well, finally.

Methodist Family Health went virtual, with the seventh annual incarnation of its Kentucky Derby-style, signature fundraiser, Southern Silks.

For the sake of social distancing, smaller parties were held Sept. 5 at a number of homes for the post-race event, including the west Little Rock abode of Amanda and Wallace Smith and the Quapaw Quarter dwelling of Chad Cornelius.

At the Smith home, tables were decorated with toy stick horses and garlands of red roses. Guests showed up in festive, outrageous head gear, sipped cocktails, dined on boxed refreshments from Diane's Gourmet and watched the event simulcast, which came via Facebook and YouTube and included a faux horse race and live auction. Cornelius' shindig was a more intimate gathering of friends, family and neighbors -- many of whom arrived in Derby-style hats.

Tom Brannon, chief meteorologist for KTHV, Channel 11, served as color commentator for the hobby horse races. The overall derby winner was the Pine Hill Ranch.

Authentic, the horse who won the 146th Derby, wasn't the only lucky one that day. DeLana Chance won the do-it-yourself hat contest, whose prize was a beanbag toss game.

Methodist Family Health provides care for Arkansas children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual problems. Southern Silks raised more than $151,000 for the agency.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

and Rachel O'Neal