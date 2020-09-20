State reports 549 new covid-19 cases, no new deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 549 new confirmed covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas to 73,690.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the Health Department, leaving the state's total number of deaths connected to confirmed virus cases unchanged at 1,033. The department reported a total of 1,181 deaths linked to the virus on Sunday, when accounting for both confirmed and probable deaths due to covid-19.

The department's tally of probable covid-19 cases rose slightly by 14 on Sunday, from 2,019 to 2,033.

Of the state's confirmed cases, 6,256 remain active, an increase of 155 from the previous day.

The department reported results from 8,838 polymerase chain reaction tests on Saturday. Additionally, results from 393 of the less-sensitive antigen tests were reported on Saturday, 30 of which were positive, according to the Health Department.

The number of hospitalized individuals rose by five on Sunday, to 412. The number of patients on a ventilator rose to 85, an increase of four.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.