CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas sweeps races

Freshman Taylor Ewert had an impressive debut as a cross country runner for the University of Arkansas.

Ewert won the SEC Preview meet Saturday in Baton Rouge as the defending national champion Razorbacks finished first among five conference women's teams with a perfect score.

The men made it a sweep for the Razorbacks by edging Ole Miss for first place among four SEC teams.

The women's team finished with 15 points by taking the top five spots as Ewert ran the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 53.7 seconds.

Also in the top five for Arkansas were seniors Abby Gray (16:55.2) and Logan Morris (17:02.8); junior Lauren Gregory (17:07.6); and freshman Corrie Smith (17:13.3).

Ole Miss was second with 46 points.

Ole Miss junior Mario Garcia Romo took first in the men's 6,000-meter race in 17:23.7, but Arkansas won the team title with 29 points to 38 for the Rebels.

The Razorbacks' five scorers finished among the top nine.

Arkansas junior Emmanuel Cheboson took second (17:25.0); junior Jacob McLeod third (17:26.3); senior Gilbert Boit seventh (17:43.0); junior Andrew Kibit eighth (17:47.8); and senior Matt Young ninth (17:52.8).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas shuts out LSU

The University of Arkansas shut out LSU 2-0 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams at Razorback Yard in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Reagan Swindall scored in the 35th minute with Haley VanFossen assisting. In the 56th minute, Parker Goins scored with Ava Tankersley assisting.

Arkansas outshot LSU 20-11, getting nine shots on goal. Taylor Beitz and Alexis Bach shared time in goal, with Beitz making three saves and Bach getting the victory.

MEN'S SOCCER

UCA loses opener

The University of Central Arkansas fell to Alabama-Birmingham 3-2 on Saturday in Conway in the season opener for both teams.

After Joseph Buete scored in the eighth minute, the Bears came back to take a 2-1 lead with a goal from Soren Jensen in the 15th minute on a penalty kick, and in the 53rd minute on a goal from Edorado Calzola with Alexsi Morei assisting.

After a a hand ball on Central Arkansas in the 61st minute, the Blazers tied the game on a penalty kick by Aodhan O'Hara. Buete put the Blazers ahead for good in the 95th minute.