State virus cases grow by 1,078

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

For the second time in four days, Arkansas' daily count of covid-19 cases exceeded 1,000, and state health officials are keeping a close eye on the latest trends in virus-related hospitalizations.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Saturday also saw a significant day-to-day increase in hospital admissions, indicating that the state's older population has continued to be afflicted by the virus, State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said.

That is a trend that officials don't want to see as flu season looms, she told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette during a phone interview Saturday.

"That's really concerning," she said of the latest numbers. "That shows that we have a heightened level of community spread. That is something that we really need to work toward reducing. Everybody plays a role in that. We all need to work together."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported the total number of covid-19 cases at 75,160. Of that total, 73,141 are confirmed and the remaining 2,019 are considered "probable." That's a day-to-day increase of 1,078, which is the fourth-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, according to statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state's data Saturday showed a total of 407 covid-19 patients being hospitalized, an increase of 26 compared with Friday. Eighty-one of those patients are on ventilators, up from 77 the previous day, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dillaha said she fears that hospitalizations will continue to increase for one big reason -- the growing number of infections among younger adults. People in their 20s, 30s and 40s could be passing the disease on to their parents or other senior citizens they interact with, she said.

"We've had an increased rate of illness in younger adults," she said. "Now it's having a detrimental effect on our older [residents]."

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Dillaha added that hospitalization numbers this week will go a long way in determining the connection between infections among younger adults and total hospitalizations. Nearly 5,000 Arkansans have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, health officials said.

Saturday's tally of 803 confirmed infections increased the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 73,141, with 6,101 of those cases still active, according to the Health Department. Such cases are confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests while others are identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The total number of virus-related deaths rose by eight Saturday to 1,033, officials said.

Records show that Saturday's reported deaths were not concentrated in any one area of the state. Four of the victims were men and the other four were women, Dillaha said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote Saturday on Twitter that the state continues to see a "remarkable number" of tests being done, with more than 10,000 total tests administered Friday. That total includes both PCR testing and antigen testing.

State health officials have said they treat confirmed and probable cases the same way during contact-tracing efforts.

Dillaha said health experts continue to keep an eye on rural hospitals to make sure they are not overly burdened with covid-19 cases. They will be particularly watchful as flu season approaches.

There is the fear that some patients could contract covid-19 and the flu at the same time.

"That would not be a desirable situation," Dillaha said.

She pointed out that local health units across the state will begin to offer flu vaccinations as early as Monday.

A silver lining is that the ongoing precautions for covid-19 -- face-coverings, social distancing, hand-washing -- are similarly effective against the flu.

"The precautions that are in place will also reduce the spread of influenza because they're both spread the same way," she said.