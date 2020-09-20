OPINION | EDITORIAL: The right candidate at the right time

Editor's note: Paul Greenberg, former editorial page editor of the Pine Bluff Commercial and retired editorial page editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for a series of editorials he wrote in 1968 on civil rights. Greenberg described the editorials during an interview once as being about the "need for understanding and the respect for the rights of others." We believe those sensibilities are worthy of review again, considering the racial protests and other turmoil in the country today. For that reason, we are republishing each of Mr. Greenberg's award-winning editorials over the course of several weeks, and we thank him for allowing us to do so.

In all, Greenberg submitted seven "exhibits" to be considered for the Pulitzer. This segment, which was submitted as "EXHIBIT 3," was titled: "The Commercial endorses a Negro candidate for the City Council."

For Isaac Tate (Oct. 31, 1968)

The Commercial is endorsing Isaac Tate for alderman from the Second Ward because we believe that Pine Bluff needs a man of his background, experience and temperament on the City Council. The 55-year-old minister is a soft-spoken and gentle man, but also one with deep concern for the problems of the poor in Pine Bluff. He is open-minded in his approach to issues, but he doesn't dodge them. For example, he thinks that the mayor's advisory committee on race relations ought to have more blue-collar representation to get a better mix of opinions. On fluoridation, it is his judgment that the city ought to follow the advice of men qualified to know about it -- Pine Bluff's doctors and dentists.

Isaac Tate would give race relations a high priority in any listing of the city's concerns, which is the rank that topic ought to have. Being a Negro, Reverend Tate would bring to the council a rapport with some 40 per cent of Pine Bluff's population. His very presence on the City Council would testify to the city's sense of fairness and concern.

Isaac Tate's opponent in this election has an undistinguished record on the Council. Alderman Fred Condray has vacillated on fluoridation and hasn't offered much leadership in other areas. He was the only member of the City Council to oppose appointing the first Negro member of the local Civil Service Commission. He suggests that the mayor's biracial advisory committee tone down its interest in the racial composition of Pine Bluff's police force. Even though friction between the police and the black community has led to trouble in city after city throughout the country. To ignore this situation is to ignore a potential cause of trouble while there is time to take preventive action. Alderman Condray also has come out for private meetings of the City Council --even though the state Supreme Court has ruled that such meetings are illegal.

Isaac Tate has shown a sense of responsibility to the whole community. We think he shows the makings of a fair and far-sighted representative on the City Council. A man moderate in temper but abiding in concern, Reverend Tate would make a useful addition to city government.