Davis hits late three, hands LA a 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Anthony Davis has never been this deep in the playoffs, never had the chance to take such an important shot.

It's nothing new for the Los Angeles Lakers, though.

So when Davis' three-pointer swished through the net as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, Coach Frank Vogel thought of a Laker who had done it before.

"That's a shot Kobe Bryant would hit," Vogel said. "To me, AD coming off, just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shoot with the biggest game on the line of our season, nothing but net, it's a Mamba shot."

The Lakers were wearing their Black Mamba jerseys. They were co-designed by Bryant, their Hall of Fame guard who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. Davis said wearing the jerseys that mean so much to the team made his winner feel even better.

"In the jersey we wore tonight, it just makes it even more special," he said.

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles' last 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victim of a Denver comeback.

"Special moment for a special player. Happy to be a part of it," said LeBron James, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16, but Nikola Jokic scored 11 consecutive Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play.

Alex Caruso then missed a three-pointer and Jamal Murray blocked Danny Green's shot out of bounds with 2.1 seconds to play. Rajon Rondo inbounded under the basket and found Davis curling toward the sideline, and the All-Star forward swished it to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.

Jokic said there was miscommunication on the final play, when it appeared center Mason Plumlee let Davis drift free believing there was going to be a switch. Jokic raced out to him, but too late.

"Great players make great shots and he did it, so he's a really good player," Jokic said.

Jokic had 30 points and nine assists, and Murray scored 25 points.

Game 3 is Tuesday night.

James carried the Lakers early, with 20 points in the first half. But they went more in the second half to Davis, who had 37 in an easy Game 1 victory.

This one was much tighter and appeared it would be another huge rally by the Nuggets, who were down 16, 19 and 12 in the final three games against the Clippers, when they erased a 3-1 deficit.

They had climbed all the way out this hole when Murray scored for an 87-86 lead with 7:26 to play. But Green and Rondo hit three-pointers and, after a basket by PJ Dozier, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made another three to make it 95-89.

It was 100-92 after another three-pointer by Davis before Jokic answered with nine in a row, tipping in a miss by Murray to give Denver a 101-100 edge with 31 seconds to play. Davis put the Lakers back on top with a basket in the lane, but Jokic backed him down on the other end to put the Nuggets back on top with 20 seconds remaining.

James started 5 of 6 while the rest of the Lakers missed their first 12 shots before Green's layup 7 1/2 minutes in gave them a 14-12 lead.

The lead was five midway through the second quarter before the Lakers had an 11-0 run that featured a steal and dunk and a three-pointer by Alex Caruso that pushed it to 52-36 with about four minutes remaining in the half. Denver trimmed it to 60-50 at the break.

