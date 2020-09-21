Finally, wonderfull fall weather!

I love this weather!! We have had no air conditioning on in days, with all the windows open and it is wonderful. I wish we could have 3 months of this weather. I got inspired to do some gardening. I pulled up more summer vegetables, planted fall veggies, mowed, weeded and edged. I think I may have been a bit heavy-handed with the radish seeds.



Once they get a little bigger, I will have to do some thinning. My lettuce and broccoli are growing quickly,

and I am still getting a lot of peppers and eggplants, and some tomatoes.

My herb planter that I got years ago at the Ark. Flower & Garden Show started deteriorating this spring. I removed all the herbs into stand-alone pots and salvaged the dirt before tossing the planter in the dumpster we have for the week.

Now I have to figure out where I want a new one to go. It is fall cleaning at the Carson household.



The loropetalum is in full bloom and looks amazing.

It blooms for me both spring and fall with intermittent flowers in between. The summer annuals are loving a break in the heat and just continue to bloom their heart out. I do have some perennials that are on their way out, so I am starting with cutting them back. Some late season powdery mildew occurred on the echinacea,

but it is too late to worry about. Good sanitation is all that is needed. I have seed pods spreading seed from my milkweed.

I love the arrangement of the seeds in the pods with the hairs all neat in a row.

I have harvested seeds from milkweed, coreopsis and I have loads of pods on my semi-tropical yellow esperanza – Tecoma stans.

The seed production greatly reduced the blooms.

Next season I think I will deadhead more. I have struggled with no blooms on the orange esperaza – (Tecoma capensis) since early summer. Now that the weather is cooling off, it is starting to bud.

Too much garden space for no summer color.

I won’t use it again, in spite of the lovely orange blooms. Thank heavens for the sunpatiens that have carried the color load all season!

It is fun to want to be outside in the garden again. Go out and enjoy this weather. I even had a fire in my new firepit on the deck. Life is good.