HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after four weeks

Last Friday was a good one for Arkansas schools against out-of-state teams.
Arkansas squads went 7-1, including No. 1 Bryant’s thrilling 44-40 victory over Texas powerhouse Trinity Christian.
Pulaski Academy, our No. 4 team overall, defeated Life Christian Academy, which made the long trip from Virginia to play in Little Rock.
No. 5 Greenwood defeated Choctaw, Okla, 23-12, while No. 3 Bentonville posted a 35-28 victory over Mill Valley of Kansas. That team won a state championship last year.
Other wins were Rogers over Springfield Central of Missouri, Fort Smith Northside over Moore of Oklahoma and Prairie Grove over Stilwell of Oklahoma.
The lone loss was Shiloh Christian, and that was a one-point defeat at the hands of a much larger school, Sand Springs of Oklahoma. Still, we dropped Shiloh from No. 1 to No. 2 in Class 4A
Here are the updated rankings as we head into conference play:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Wynne
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Van Buren
- Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
- Magnolia
CLASS 4A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Junction City
- Des Arc
- Poyen