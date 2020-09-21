As a rule, change is hard. But where there's a rule there's an exception, and today brings it.

Happy Birthday (Sept. 21): Things in your life have taken longer than you thought they would, and this solar return brings a succession of events and rewards that have been a long time coming. Your chance at a position comes up in October, and there's another key turning point in January that will secure it further.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In foreign environments, exercise the highest judgment. It will be better to err on the side of caution and restraint, especially when it comes to showing respect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Perhaps you can't help those impulsive or habitual moves, but the ones you have to think about — think about them a little longer. Watch, study and contemplate. There is no need for impulsive action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll think about things deeply, broadly, wildly. But are you overthinking it? You'll know by how you feel. If things just keep getting more interesting to you, ride the bright streak. If thoughts make you anxious, jump off.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): So much has changed, and you can't always choose whom to do things with. Being with your preferred company is a luxury. Today, you'll be just as comfortable alone as you are with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do not hesitate to follow your intuitive leaning, as it's helping you be first to the party, an early adopter of technology and ideas, or just generally head of the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You, as with all the other humans, have a limited amount of emotional energy to expend, and you want to place it purposefully where it will mean something. It's a waste to get angry with television, traffic or other daily minutia.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Maybe you don't want to create an uncomfortable situation, but if you were to do that anyway, you could handle it. And then, at least everyone's feelings would be out in the open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're so good at appreciating and accepting people from different walks of life. One reason you find it easier than most is that you're sincerely curious, and your desire to learn opens your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your work is not you. It's something you do. Even your body is not you. It's something you live inside. You grow in power as you identify less with these things and more with who you really are inside.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll get good information, the type that compels you to keep an open mind because you sense that even though you don't prefer what you hear, understanding it will change you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Everyone needs some degree of validation and attention. There are those who need so much of it, though, that you'll be inclined to hold back. The more you hold back, the more they'll need it — a vicious cycle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's problem is like a tangled necklace pulled from the jewelry box. As you try to pick it apart, you can't help but wonder how things got this way just sitting under a lid. It's amazing what happens in hiding places.

PRE-EQUINOX GRACE

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a Virgo manager overseeing a team of 12 and deal most closely with two employees, a Sagittarius and an Aquarius. Whenever the Sagittarius does something wrong, I make an effort to correct and retrain. Whenever the Aquarius does something wrong, I am frustrated, wonder if he'll ever get this job right and suspect that he might have done this on purpose. I'm trying to be a good manager, and I know this is hardly fair, so why is it so difficult to treat everyone the same?"

A: Your desire to be fair is commendable and in keeping with your Virgo drive to nurture others and continually grow toward your own ideals. With these two employees, you would do well to accept your bias and recognize that you are participating in human instinct. When someone we like makes a mistake, it is normal for our minds to leap to a justification on their behalf. When someone we dislike makes a mistake, it is normal to leap to blame.

Once you accept that your behavior is normal, the next step is to decide that you would like to be better than normal. You've already done this by examining your own actions.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jason Derulo was somewhat of a child prodigy, having studied opera and ballet and written songs for Ditty and Danity Kane when he was still a teenager. The "Cats" star dips further into the world of acting in the forthcoming bio-pic "Spinning Gold" about Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. The Virgo was born under a fast-talking, clever Gemini moon and has Mercury and Mars in harmonious Libra.