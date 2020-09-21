Men's group steps with purpose

Participants in a display of support for a variety of social causes get ready to start their march toward the center of downtown Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon. The event was called 'Men Walking for a Purpose.' (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

A Sunday evening march was quiet, but the message of "Men Walking for a Purpose" was a powerful one. In part, it was planned as a peaceful contrast to the half-dozen murders and numerous shootings that have occurred in Pine Bluff over the past few weeks.

Jordan Sims said Men Walking for a Purpose was organized by Critical Purpose, which he co-founded.

The 6 p.m. march started at the Jefferson County Courthouse with about 20 participants. The group twisted through the downtown area until it reached the Main Street Plaza.

Their goal, Sims said, is to bring an end to gun violence, along with raising awareness of Suicide Prevention Month, sex trafficking and the national objectives of Black Lives Matter.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSl9pRaxM5w]

It also celebrated the power of unity and youth.

Sims said he had wished for more participation, but "this is the beginning and it will get better. The purpose of this was to open eyes and that's what we did."

THEIR MOMENT, THEIR MISSION

Critical Purpose started about three years ago with a conversation. Sims explained, "We see a lot of senseless killings and being so close to that generation, we understand what's going on."

A single discussion wasn't enough.

"Instead of just talking about it, we wanted to do something about the problems we see," Sims said.

Last month, the group hosted a drive-up Community Festival with live performances and DJs. About 250 gathered at Lake Saracen for the event.

The co-founders, like Sims, who is a senior at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, are college-aged. Other members include Toree Flenon and Scott Solomon, founders, Vincent Abraham, co-founder, and Corveon Ganter, fourth Critical Purpose president.

The group is "focusing on the positive," and pull from current influences like Black Lives Matter, as well as the past peaceful, community-minded messages of Martin Luther King Jr., Sims said.

And they are using a diamond to explain their approach, starting at the top as a way of "getting the youth to understand that knowledge is critical," Sims said.

The left side of the diamond represents community service done out of love and respect, while the right side is a call to political action. Its base emphasizes the importance of local economics.

"We inherited a lot of social problems that we have to solve in a nonviolent way," he said. "We can shape the future."