Poll workers sought for November election

The Jefferson County Election Commission is accepting applications for poll workers for the Nov. 3 election. The goal is for poll workers to serve at the poll where they vote, but at this point, it is not known where workers will be needed, according to a news release.

"This is going to be a no-contact election and poll workers will be given facemasks and gloves; some will receive face shields ," the release said. "All polls will have Plexiglas dividers at check in and hand cleaner and cleaning supplies will be available. There will be no physical contact with voters."

Administrative and technically inclined people are needed to serve as check-in officials. Those selected will be paid $140 for the long day with breaks. Preference will be given to veterans.

Poll judges receive $175. Selectees must attend a 2½-hour training class on the new voting equipment around the second week of October. They will receive an additional $25 if they work the election. There will be eight training sessions. The first $700 in poll worker wages are exempt from federal taxes.

Applicants must be able to read and write in English; must be residents of and registered to vote in Jefferson County; must not have been found guilty or pleaded guilty or nolo contendere to the violation of any election law of Arkansas; and must not be a paid employee of any political party, candidate or campaign. They must not be candidates for any office to be filled at an election during which they serve, and they must not be married to or related within the second degree of consanguinity to any candidate running for office in the current election.

Applications can be obtained at the county clerk's office. Completed applications can be left or taken home and mailed. Email jeffelection@gmail.com to receive an application, which can be returned via U.S. mail or email.