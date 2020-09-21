Seahawks stuff Newton on final play, down Patriots

SEATTLE -- Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play and the Seattle Seahawks held off the New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night.

Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.

Newton and the Patriots reached the 1 on a pass to N'Keal Harry with three seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career. Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line and Seattle's sideline erupted in celebration.

Newton was excellent in his first road game with the Patriots throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for another 47 yards, but couldn't get the last three feet to give New England a victory.

Wilson was masterful on the other side, completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards. It was his fourth career game with five touchdown passes. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson all took turns celebrating in the end zone. Carson was the last, running under a 18-yard rainbow toss from Wilson against the blitz with 4:32 left to give the Seahawks a 35-23 lead.

But Newton wasn't done. His second TD run pulled New England to 35-30 with 2:16 left. It was his eighth career game with at least two rushing TDs, setting an NFL record.

New England held the Seahawks to a three-and-out after Seattle threw on third and 1 and Wilson couldn't connect with Lockett on a deep shot.

Newton needed just five plays to move New England from its 19 to the Seattle 36 with 41 seconds left. After a penalty, Newton hit Edelman for 18 yards to the Seattle 13 with 20 seconds left and the pair nearly connected again in the end zone but Newton's pass was high with 9nine seconds remaining. Newton found Harry but was stopped at the 1 and New England used its final timeout, setting the stage for the final play.

Edelman finished with eight catches for 179 yards.

Wilson became the first QB in Seahawks history to throw at least four TDs in consecutive games after he had four TD tosses in Week 1 against Atlanta.

It was the kind of performance that in a normal setting would have left CenturyLink Field shaking with delirium. But the stadium built for noise was empty due to the covid-19 pandemic, leaving fans to celebrate Seattle improving to 2-0 for the second straight year at home.

New England played without running back James White after his father was killed Sunday in a car crash in Florida, authorities said. The wreck that killed Tyrone White happened in Cooper City, Fla., the Broward County sheriff's office said in a news release. White, who was the captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New England77313--30

Seattle77147--35

First Quarter

NE--D.McCourty 43 interception return (Folk kick), 13:39.

Sea--Lockett 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:27.

Second Quarter

NE--Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 13:59.

Sea--Metcalf 54 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:57.

Third Quarter

NE--FG Folk 25, 10:12.

Sea--Dav.Moore 38 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 7:04.

Sea--Swain 21 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

NE--Johnson 1 pass from Newton (run failed), 14:14.

Sea--Carson 18 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32.

NE--Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 2:16.

NESea

First downs2922

Total Net Yards464429

Rushes-yards25-6730-154

Passing397275

Punt Returns1-01-20

Kickoff Returns4-993-89

Interceptions Ret.1-431-0

Comp-Att-Int30-44-121-28-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-02-13

Punts2-56.54-50.0

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards2-129-68

Time of Possession28:4131:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New England, Newton 11-47, Michel 7-19, Burkhead 6-2, Taylor 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Carson 17-72, Wilson 5-39, Hyde 5-22, Homer 3-21.

PASSING--New England, Newton 30-44-1-397. Seattle, Wilson 21-28-1-288.

RECEIVING--New England, Edelman 8-179, Harry 8-72, Byrd 6-72, Burkhead 4-47, Izzo 2-19, Meyers 1-7, Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Lockett 7-67, Metcalf 4-92, Dav.Moore 3-48, Carson 3-36, Hyde 2-15, Swain 1-21, Dissly 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--New England, Folk 51.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. In the background, fans cheer via remote video links on a video monitor. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton comes down on his back after he was stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi, left, as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, second from right, and cornerback Tre Flowers, right, look on during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson makes a catch for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain center, celebrates with teammates, including wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, after Swain scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)