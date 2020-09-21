Separate crashes kill 3 on Arkansas roads, troopers say

Shirley Bonewits, 82, of Ash Flat died and an 81-year-old man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on U.S. 62 three miles east of Salem, Arkansas State Police reported.

The wreck took place around 10:20 a.m. when the 1999 Lincoln in which Shirley Bonewits was a passenger left the roadway and struck a fence, according to a preliminary crash report.

Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the wreck, troopers said.

In rural Clay County, Robert G. Brewer, 46, of Pocahontas died and a 59-year-old man was injured around 10 a.m. Friday when a 1999 GMC Sonoma that Brewer drove westbound on U.S. 67 crossed the centerline and struck the trailer of a tractor-trailer headed east, according to a separate preliminary crash report.

Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry, the report states.

Troopers have released the names of two people killed in a fiery wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 near London in Pope County.

Mary D. Masi, 59, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. and Donald C. Swofford, also 59, of Waynesboro, Tenn. were in a tractor-trailer that struck four others parked in the outside westbound lane of the interstate because of a previous accident, a preliminary report states.

The trailer of the vehicle driven by Masi detached and it caught fire, along with that of another vehicle.

The driver of one of the other commercial vehicles, a 56-year-old man, was injured.

A total of 452 people have died on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary numbers.