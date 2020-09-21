Sections
Super Quiz: Perimeter States (Below)

Today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. Utah

  2. South Carolina

  3. South Dakota

  4. Oklahoma

  5. Missouri

  6. Indiana

  7. Kentucky

  8. Alabama

  9. Arkansas

ANSWERS:

  1. Arizona

  2. Georgia

  3. Nebraska

  4. Texas

  5. Arkansas

  6. Kentucky

  7. Tennessee

  8. Florida

  9. Louisiana

