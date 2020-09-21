POLICE BEAT: Threats made, man jailed, police say | North Little Rock man arrested, faces drug counts | Traffic stop ends with North Little Rock arrest

NLR man arrested,

faces drug counts

North Little Rock police shortly after midnight on Saturday arrested 35-year-old Corey Anthony Payne of North Little Rock on drug charges after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley.

According to an arrest report, police saw two men in the alley behind 1700 Franklin St. When parking the patrol vehicle, police saw one man run in the opposite direction. An officer approached the other man, later identified as Payne, and pat-searched him, ultimately finding a needle with an unknown substance on it and a small black container with suspected heroin inside it in a plastic bag, plus a pill bottle containing two pills of hydrocodone.

Payne faces two felony charges for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Traffic stop ends

with NLR arrest

North Little Rock police on Saturday evening arrested 26-year-old Xavier Lamont Williams of Jacksonville on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop for an improper turn and fictitious tags, according to an arrest report.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun, marijuana, a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Williams was arrested at Pike Avenue and Pershing Street, according to the report. He faces four felony charges related to possession of drugs, paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of governmental operations connected to a false name that was given to police.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening.