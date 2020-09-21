TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Aug. 17-21, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

506 Eagle Pass Cove -- Owned by Randy Wright Builders LLC, this house was sold to Ashley L. and Benjamin L. Davis for $1,360,000.

5413 Stonewall Road -- Owned by Jeff Fuller Homes LLC, this house was sold to Lacey P. and Matthew M. Parker for $1,100,000.

26 Waldenwood Lane -- Owned by Connie Wilkerson, a house behind this gate was sold to Mary and Arthur Cyrus for $1,035,000.

40 Germay Court -- Owned by Paula T. and Steven L. Bell, a house behind this gate was sold to Joann M. and Jeffrey J. Hall for $880,000.

47 Accadia Court -- Owned by Cecile W. and Larry A. Kimmer and the Kimmer Family Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Jennifer P. and Patrick I. Hanley and the Patrick I. Hanley and Jennifer P. Hanley Family Trust for $739,000.