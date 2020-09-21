Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured after Arkansas County pursuit ends in wreck

A 29-year-old man died and four others were injured after the SUV they were in crashed while fleeing from authorities in east Arkansas on Friday, troopers said.

The wreck happened at about 7:35 a.m. on Arkansas 1 near St. Charles in Arkansas County, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Jeremy Tilson of Helena-West Helena was a passenger in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade that a deputy observed speeding at 98 mph in a residential zone where the speed limit was no higher than 35 mph, according to Arkansas County Chief Deputy Randy Bateman. The deputy got out of his car and the Escalade took off; pursuit speeds neared 100mph, Bateman said

Troopers said the Escalade left the roadway and struck a tree, then continued traveling through brush. The SUV then went airborne and overturned, ejecting Tilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Arkansas County Coroner Cooper Essex, the report states.

The driver of the Escalade and three other passengers, all from Helena-West Helena, were injured, according to authorities.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

According to preliminary numbers, at least 452 people have died on Arkansas roadways so far this year.