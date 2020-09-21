Sections
Troopers: 3 killed in Thursday crash on Arkansas 8 in Arkadelphia

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 8 in Arkadelphia.

Zackary Adam Handley, 19, of Amity; Chloe Dyanne Bowers, 18, of Arkadelphia and an unidentified boy were killed when the 2002 GMC Envoy that Handley was driving crossed the centerline shortly before 7 a.m. and hit a 1995 Western Star truck, according to a preliminary crash report.

The truck's driver, Bradley John Bankhead, 38, of Amity was injured in the head-on crash, according to the report.

The report states weather was cloudy and the road was dry.

According to preliminary numbers, 452 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roadways in 2020.

