Voting in Jefferson County

A roll of stickers awaiting distribution to early voters sits on a table at the check-in station at the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock. (AP / Kelly P. Kissel )

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election will begin Oct. 19 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Early voting will be held:

• Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Oct. 24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Oct. 31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Nov. 2 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Jefferson County clerk's office also reminds voters of other election-related dates:

• Oct. 5 -- Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

• Oct. 27 -- Last day to request an absentee ballot.

• Oct. 30 -- Last day for a voter to transfer into Jefferson County.

• Nov. 3 -- Election Day (polling sites will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

For those who want to cast their ballots by mail, absentee ballot applications are available at the Jefferson County clerk's office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may also visit the website at jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk to download an application, according to a news release.

The application can be returned to the county clerk's office by mail to Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County clerk, Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601; by fax to (870) 541-5324; or scanned and emailed to jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Details: Jefferson County clerk's office, 870-541-5322.