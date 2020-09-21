Washington County marriage licenses

Sept. 10

Robert Logan Blalock, 25, and Madison Virginia Smith, 25, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas William Boston, 28, and Norah Manelle Ayoub, 32, both of Prairie Grove

Tanner James Freeman, 24, and Lauren Elizabeth Archibald, 24, both of Denver.

Dane Alexander Howard, 21, and Jillian Tamara Moore, 21, both of Springdale

Jonathan Mitchell Parker, 47, and Paula Ximena Flores, 43, both of Fayetteville

Richardo Jimenez Quiros, 39, and Nancy Guerra Hernandez, 39, both of Fayetteville

Robert Ray Villanueva, 40, and Candace Dawn Bara, 42, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 11

James Robert Clinger, 70, and Bonnie Lee McMillan, 71, both of Springdale

William Victor Haslam, 28, Fayetteville, and Morgan Rae Johnson, 27, Springdale

Jarrad William McBryde, 53, and Angela Michelle Davidson, 40, both of Elkins

Rebecca Sabrena Melear, 37, and Melissa Nicole Davis, 44, both of Lincoln

Paxton Charles Rush, 23, and Samantha Nicole Listy, 23, both of Fort Stockton, Texas

James Champion Russell III, 30, and Samantha Ann Mason, 26, both of Fayetteville

Hector Omar Salas Saldana, 24, and Logan Miles Sutton, 21, both of Springdale

Justin Cody Warren, 34, Springdale, and Lakelyn Nicole Lopshire, 30, Huntsville

Noah Christopher West, 22, and Sydney Nicole Steele, 22, both of Springdale

Joel Kyle Yount, 48, and Angela Dawn Cundiff, 38, both of Elkins

Sept. 14

Payton George William Allen, 27, Lincoln, and Amber Lee Coy, 28, Cane Hill

Nathen James Couch, 30, and Kimberly Anita Long, 28, both of Fayetteville

Zayne Matthew Lantz, 25, and Lillie Nicole Guy, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Ssu-Chi Loh, 49, and Marilin Altagracia Jerez, 41, both of Springdale

Alex William Martens, 33, and Allison Jane Williams, 26, both of Springdale

Brandon Lee May, 24, and Jessica Christena Coffman, 25, both of Fayetteville

William Jernigan McCormick, 33, and Annacaye Eve Clark, 33, both of Fayetteville

Hunter Cole Osbourn, 25, and Ashley Anne Rogers, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Andrew Steven Parish, 25, and Emily Ann Burks, 23, both of Fayetteville

Peter Anthony Pasquale III, 29, and Kalee Sue Wright, 25, both of Centerton

Andrew William Wilder, 24, and Leah Rebecca Tripp, 24, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 15

Ryan Joseph Bartlett, 24, and Leah Jean Farmer, 22, both of Fayetteville

Angelos Andreas Lambis II, 25, and Amelia Ann Keffer, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Rodriguez, 27, and Elizabeth Delgado, 31, both of Springdale

David Dewayne Tripp Jr., 27, and Bria Lexiun Gardner, 28, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 16

Sloan Boyd Ashabranner, 38, and Fauzia Akbary, 32, both of Chicago

Dylan Ray Ceola, 28, and Jillian Brooke Akers, 27, both of Fayetteville

Travis Dale Eddings, 49, and Robin Dianne Bond, 50, both of Winslow

Juan Antonio Facio, 38, Springdale, and Amber Nicole Evans, 29, Prairie Grove

Craig Michael Finn, 50, and Jennifer Marie Burch, 52, both of Fayetteville

Ronny Lanwe, 38, and Tonyann Lakmij, 26, both of Springdale

Santiago Garcia Prado, 45, Springdale, and Esmeralda Olimpia Baires, 42, Lowell

Joseph Robert Sawyer, 24, Fayetteville, and Chloe Elizabeth Fast, 20, Springdale

Darian Louise Simmons, 26, and Kelsey LeeAnn White, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jalen Rashad Stevenson, 24, and Loren J'la Wood, 24, both of Fayetteville

Robert William Tucker, 33, and Sally Jean Ingram, 30, both of Springdale