Washington County marriage licenses

Sept. 10
Robert Logan Blalock, 25, and Madison Virginia Smith, 25, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas William Boston, 28, and Norah Manelle Ayoub, 32, both of Prairie Grove
Tanner James Freeman, 24, and Lauren Elizabeth Archibald, 24, both of Denver.
Dane Alexander Howard, 21, and Jillian Tamara Moore, 21, both of Springdale
Jonathan Mitchell Parker, 47, and Paula Ximena Flores, 43, both of Fayetteville
Richardo Jimenez Quiros, 39, and Nancy Guerra Hernandez, 39, both of Fayetteville
Robert Ray Villanueva, 40, and Candace Dawn Bara, 42, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 11
James Robert Clinger, 70, and Bonnie Lee McMillan, 71, both of Springdale
William Victor Haslam, 28, Fayetteville, and Morgan Rae Johnson, 27, Springdale
Jarrad William McBryde, 53, and Angela Michelle Davidson, 40, both of Elkins
Rebecca Sabrena Melear, 37, and Melissa Nicole Davis, 44, both of Lincoln
Paxton Charles Rush, 23, and Samantha Nicole Listy, 23, both of Fort Stockton, Texas
James Champion Russell III, 30, and Samantha Ann Mason, 26, both of Fayetteville
Hector Omar Salas Saldana, 24, and Logan Miles Sutton, 21, both of Springdale
Justin Cody Warren, 34, Springdale, and Lakelyn Nicole Lopshire, 30, Huntsville
Noah Christopher West, 22, and Sydney Nicole Steele, 22, both of Springdale
Joel Kyle Yount, 48, and Angela Dawn Cundiff, 38, both of Elkins
Sept. 14
Payton George William Allen, 27, Lincoln, and Amber Lee Coy, 28, Cane Hill
Nathen James Couch, 30, and Kimberly Anita Long, 28, both of Fayetteville
Zayne Matthew Lantz, 25, and Lillie Nicole Guy, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Ssu-Chi Loh, 49, and Marilin Altagracia Jerez, 41, both of Springdale
Alex William Martens, 33, and Allison Jane Williams, 26, both of Springdale
Brandon Lee May, 24, and Jessica Christena Coffman, 25, both of Fayetteville
William Jernigan McCormick, 33, and Annacaye Eve Clark, 33, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Cole Osbourn, 25, and Ashley Anne Rogers, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Andrew Steven Parish, 25, and Emily Ann Burks, 23, both of Fayetteville
Peter Anthony Pasquale III, 29, and Kalee Sue Wright, 25, both of Centerton
Andrew William Wilder, 24, and Leah Rebecca Tripp, 24, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 15
Ryan Joseph Bartlett, 24, and Leah Jean Farmer, 22, both of Fayetteville
Angelos Andreas Lambis II, 25, and Amelia Ann Keffer, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Rodriguez, 27, and Elizabeth Delgado, 31, both of Springdale
David Dewayne Tripp Jr., 27, and Bria Lexiun Gardner, 28, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 16
Sloan Boyd Ashabranner, 38, and Fauzia Akbary, 32, both of Chicago
Dylan Ray Ceola, 28, and Jillian Brooke Akers, 27, both of Fayetteville
Travis Dale Eddings, 49, and Robin Dianne Bond, 50, both of Winslow
Juan Antonio Facio, 38, Springdale, and Amber Nicole Evans, 29, Prairie Grove
Craig Michael Finn, 50, and Jennifer Marie Burch, 52, both of Fayetteville
Ronny Lanwe, 38, and Tonyann Lakmij, 26, both of Springdale
Santiago Garcia Prado, 45, Springdale, and Esmeralda Olimpia Baires, 42, Lowell
Joseph Robert Sawyer, 24, Fayetteville, and Chloe Elizabeth Fast, 20, Springdale
Darian Louise Simmons, 26, and Kelsey LeeAnn White, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jalen Rashad Stevenson, 24, and Loren J'la Wood, 24, both of Fayetteville
Robert William Tucker, 33, and Sally Jean Ingram, 30, both of Springdale