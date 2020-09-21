Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 8

El Taco Loco Restaurant and Taqueria

2175 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Alcohol drink was dumped in hand washing sink and left in sink. Chorizo 55 degrees, weenies 52 degrees and ham 50 degrees. Food shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Prepared meat in walk-in cooler in Ziploc bags passed seven day date marking. Oil for grill that was above the hot hold items did not have a common food name. Ice scoop is stored in contact with the soda machine surface.

Harps Food Store

1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor in the dairy cooler has trash residue.

KFC

2991 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One of the two deep fryers is not operational. One ceiling light fixture is not functioning.

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Raw eggs and hamburger meat stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Missing tiles in the kitchen area.

Prairie Grove School Warehouse

401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The dry storage area has a leak in the upper right corner.

Tacos 4 Life Grill

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves handled raw chicken, then proceeded to change disposable gloves before handling cooked chicken, but failed to wash hands between glove change.

Noncritical violations: Three food employees are wearing wristwatches and one food employee is wearing a bracelet. Manual can opener has a build-up of food debris and lacks cleaning.

Z's Brick Oven Pizza

2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Sept. 10

Murphy USA

3189 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed outdoor dumpster lid open.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sushi made with raw salmon on the sushi bar. Fried chicken in buffet line at 116 degrees and kung pao chicken at 120 degrees. Food should be kept at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 8 -- Fayetteville Creative School, 57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville; Flash Market, 4765 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harp's Deli-Bakery, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Home 2 Suites, 1519 S. 48th St., Springdale; Ozark Guidance Center, 4912 Springhouse Drive, Springdale; Snack Lab, 2341 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; The New School, 2514 N. New School Place, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sept. 9 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 2960 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Black Bear Diner, 4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 1567 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove; Prairie Grove High School, 500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Sept. 10 -- Earlybird Catering, 77 W. Colt Square Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville; Helen Tyson Middle School, 3304 S. 40th, Springdale; Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Sept. 11 -- Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale; B & R Meat Processing, 633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow; Mariachi's Grill & Cantina, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville