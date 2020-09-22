2023 Alabama O-lineman planning trip to The Hill

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith and offensive line coach Brad Davis have highly regarded Alabama sophomore offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner planning to visit.

He spoke to Smith last week.

“It went well. We were just talking about my first two games really and how I’ve developed since last year,” said Joiner, who received his offer from the Razorbacks on Aug. 10.

Joiner, 6-4, 300 pounds, of Oxford, Ala., has already accumulated 16 offers from school such as Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Maryland and others. He’s grateful to have so many offers as a 10th grader.

“It’s a blessing really. I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level and I’m thankful that at such a young age my skills are catching college coaches' attention,” Joiner said.

A starter as a freshman for the Class 6A champions, Joiner calls Smith his guy.

“He’s the kind of coach you can talk to and it not be about football. That’s how cool he is, and I feel like I've got a great relationship with him and Coach Davis, so we will see what the future holds,” Joiner said.

Joiner is aware of Coach Sam Pittman’s reputation as an offensive line coach, and that gives him confidence that Davis is one of the best in the profession.

“Coach Davis is also a cool guy and he knows how to talk to his recruits, and you know he is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country,” Joiner said. “Sam Pittman was an offensive line coach before, so you know he is looking for the best of the best.”

Whenever the NCAA dead period is over, Joiner plans to travel to Fayetteville.

“Of course they are on my list to visit and I’m going to eventually visit everybody that has offered me, and at a young age it’s good to get all this attention because you have a lot of time to make your decision and to see every school that is putting in a lot of effort to get you,” he said.

Joiner has 3.5 grade point average and is looking to study sports management in hopes of being an athletic director.

“You get to pick the best coaches in the world to coach the best players in the world,” he said. “I want to be at a school with the top notch everything.”