Teen struck, killed crossing U.S. 67 in Searcy

A Bald Knob man was struck and killed while attempting to cross U.S. 67 in Searcy on foot Monday afternoon.

Caleb Basinger-Wills, 19, was hit by a 2019 Dodge Charger in the left lane of the highway and knocked into the median.

The driver told Arkansas State Police that he was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 at approximately 3:10 p.m. and was unable to slow down in time.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

A total of 455 people have died on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary numbers.