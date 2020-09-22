Colts' quarterback definite dual threat

Kam Turner was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state entering the 2020 season.

He's lived up to that status in the first three games of the season for Rivercrest.

Turner, a senior, shined for the Colts on Friday night against Brookland, rushing for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns on 17 carries, and also completing 10 of 14 passes for 193 yards and a score in a 40-23 victory at Cortez Kennedy Field in Wilson.

For his efforts, Turner is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming is enjoying what Turner is doing for the Colts.

"He was all over the place [against Brookland]," Fleming said. "He's been carrying the load."

Turner scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to help Rivercrest (3-0) lead 26-17 at halftime.

With 9:13 left in the second quarter, Turner scored from 6 yards out for a 12-3 lead. Turner had a 64-yard run with 5:33 left in the second quarter to extend the Colts' lead to 19-10. Brookland pulled within 19-17 with 1:11 left in the second quarter, but Turner and the Colts came right back as he went 50 yards for his third touchdown of the quarter with 50 seconds left before halftime to make it 26-17.

Turner added a 58-yard run with 6:22 left in the third quarter for a 33-17 lead and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to senior wide receiver Jaylan West with 3:21 remaining to set the final score.

Despite his individual play, Turner credited his teammates.

"It starts with the line," Turner said. "They opened up the holes. Everybody did their roles.

"It was a great performance all around."

Through the Colts' nonconference schedule, Turner has accounted for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns. The two-year starter for the Colts is 27-of-40 passing for 628 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interception, while rushing for 541 yards and 7 scores on 38 carries.

In the offseason, Fleming said Turner worked on the passing game, wanting to improve in that area.

"I worked on my footwork," Turner said. "I wanted to get my timing down on routes. We wanted to stay in shape throwing the ball."

Turner has received scholarship offers so far from East Central University and Northeastern State University, both in Oklahoma, and Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock.

During his first two seasons, Turner played in the state championship. He was on Rivercrest's 2017 Class 3A state championship team, then transferred to Osceola in 2018, where he helped lead the Seminoles to the 3A title game. He went back to Rivercrest in 2019, but the Colts lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Turner said he and the Colts are motivated to get back to the state championship game.

"We got put out in the first round last year. It didn't feel good," Turner said. "All I want is to get back there."