Council member pulls resolution on funding

A resolution calling for Mayor Shirley Washington to provide adequate funding in the city's 2021 budget to construct and operate four police substations -- one in each ward -- was pulled by its sponsor just prior to the council meeting Monday night.

"In talking to Chief [Kelvin] Sergeant, he wants to go over some things," said City Council Member Steven Mays, the sponsor of the resolution.

"I appreciate him pulling the legislation as it was certainly premature," said City Council Member Win Trafford after the meeting. "It hadn't been run through committee, which needs to happen with any legislation that purports to commit the city to spending tax dollars."

Trafford said that with budget negotiations about to begin, it is imperative that the city's expenditures be ranked in order of need, with an eye on what the city can afford.

"Budget talks are right on top of us," he said. "We need to be focused, and we need to get this right."

Trafford is chairman of the Public Safety Committee, which could be one of the committees that would vet Mays' resolution.

Also on Monday, an ordinance to rezone a 4.2-acre parcel of land bordered by South Willow Street, West Second Avenue, and Martha Mitchell Expressway from heavy industrial to residential received unanimous approval after the council voted to suspend the rules and place the ordinance on the third and final reading.

The request came from Scott Alexander, a local developer, who said he wants to divide the property into 14 sites to build 13 single-family homes and to develop a common area on the 14th lot. The ordinance was sponsored by City Council Member Glen Brown Jr.

A resolution to place a street topper in memory of the Rev. Lorenzo R. Jones III along Ohio Street from 33rd Avenue south to 38th Avenue received unanimous approval from the council.

Jones, 64, died Sept. 3, 2017. The topper is to read "Reverend Lorenzo R. Jones III Way." The resolution was sponsored by City Council Member Ivan Whitfield.

Jones' wife, Jacqueline, thanked the council for approving the resolution.

The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to accept a bid on property at the southwest corner of West 19th Avenue and South Grant Street and at the northeast corner of West 29th Avenue and South Grant Street from Harvest and Linda Lambert, who bid $800 for the three lots in the Eureka Heights Addition.

City Council Member Joni Alexander asked that the city establish a pricing structure and a way to follow up and ensure that property being sold by the city is actually being developed.

"I would like for us to establish some type of rubric for pricing these properties out so that we can actually benefit Inspection and Zoning and add more money to their budget," Alexander said. "Also, maybe something like a [memorandum of understanding] because we're giving people these properties because they say they're going to build something on it, but if there's nothing in writing, how do we know they are going to do it?"

A resolution declaring 11 properties as nuisances and ordering their abatement was approved after Mays was assured the owner of a property at 500 S. Lee St. would have time to address the condition of the property.

"They still have time to present a plan for getting the property up to code," Brown said. "I spoke with [the property owner] and kind of let her know what the process is. There's no work that's been done on the property, so it isn't up to code, and I told her it would have to go on the list."

"Did you give her a time frame?" asked Washington.

"I gave her [Karla] Williams' number in Code Enforcement and told her they could work out a plan," Brown said.

In other action, the council approved five budget adjustments:

• An adjustment of $7,500 was approved for Code Enforcement, with $2,500 for telephone expense and $5,000 for publishing expense. To fund the adjustment, $2,000 was moved from the department's overtime budget, $2,500 from the training expense budget, and $3,000 from the lot clearance budget.

• An adjustment to the Finance Department to move $9,183 from one salary slot to another to pay 25 days of sick leave and 38 days of vacation leave to a retiring accountant in the department.

• An adjustment for the police department of $27,889 from the insurance reimbursement line item into the repair and maintenance budget to fund auto repairs from insurance proceeds.

• A budget adjustment for the Transit Department of $67,000 to pay for covid-19 expenses, janitorial expenses, repair and maintenance expenses, uniforms, data processing, training, audit, and travel. The funding source is Department of Transportation CARES Act funding.

• A budget adjustment of $68,274 for maintenance to pay for the Pine Bluff Convention Center's share of a $245,011 insurance premium owed to the Arkansas Municipal League for insurance coverage on city-owned properties. Insurance premiums for the city increased after a 2018 hailstorm that severely damaged a number of city properties.

"Is the Municipal League the best option for our insurance?" asked Alexander.

"Yes, by far," Washington responded. "Our insurance did go up due to the hailstorm damage, which was extreme. It was an expensive job, and we had only had coverage a few months when this happened."

Washington said the city's previous insurance policy had a $100,000 deductible whereas the Municipal League insurance deductible was only $10,000.