Driver, motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle wrecks in Fort Smith, Mayflower

Arkansas State Police report a Barling man died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 549 at Massard Road in Fort Smith.

Joseph William Pearson, 36, was killed when his 2003 Ford left the roadway and rolled over twice in the median, ejecting him.

The weather was rainy and the road was wet.

State police report a Conway man died Monday afternoon in on Arkansas 89 in Mayflower when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a ditch.

Thomas W. Padgett, 59, was driving his 2014 Kawasaki VN900 northbound on the state highway at Lollie Road at the time; weather conditions were clear and the road was dry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 455 people have died on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary numbers.