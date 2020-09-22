Fort Smith police: Slaying suspect captured

This photo provided by Fort Smith police shows shooting suspect Christopher Lee Stowell.
The man suspected of killing 39-year-old Daniel Alexander Ahumada is in custody, Fort Smith police announced Tuesday.
Christopher Lee Stowell was arrested by U.S. Marshals, police wrote in a news release.
On Sept. 14, officers found the body of Ahumada in the 4300 block of North 32nd Street. He had apparently died of a single gunshot wound, police said.
