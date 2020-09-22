Happy birthday: It's time to broaden your scope and stay aware of a wider array of options. You will be offered something unique and will be in just the position to run with it. At the turn of the year, ideas come together to paint a pleasing picture. Desire sets in, which is a creative force pulling you toward new levels of vitality.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Convenience is as good a reason to do a thing as any. You might even say that convenience is the finger of destiny pointing you in the luckiest direction imaginable today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Humor has its own rules. Large margins of error are given to those who produce large smiles. You love the people who can make you laugh. They can get away with so much more than others in your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know that if you don't like what you're getting, then you need to adjust what you're giving. And yet, sometimes, it's hard to see the correlation. Trusted outside parties who will share honest insights are invaluable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It will come up, this question of when to stop. "Quit while you're ahead" is the maxim, but how ahead? If you pull back just because you're winning, you won't ever know the extent of what's possible. Let it ride out a little longer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You live and work in a group. You'd rather make them your friends than have conflict in your day to day. Your feelers are constantly out, searching for ways to connect, uplift and support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll give your trust, and people will, in turn, behave in a trustworthy manner. There's something about you that makes people want to live up to your expectations of them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Today, you'll get into the flow and be mightily productive. Modesty prevents you from telling everyone how well you're doing. Also, you want to be sure you have the stamina to continue like this before they start expecting it from you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll do what's easy for you. It also happens to be kind and thoughtful and necessary, so don't be surprised by the wave of appreciation. Splash that right back on the others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stars warn against rigidness and shallowness. Be instead like the mighty oak, built to stand strong, roots that are deep anchors and thirsty straws, branches that bend and sway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To live in the moment is to concentrate on what is in front of you. If you don't like the looks of it, don't worry. There are a million different ways to see it. Tilt your head.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Small children seem tormented by minor slights. This human instinct never really goes away, though we mature to hide and transmute those feelings. You'll notice this is what's going on today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Rituals of preparation have a way of settling you into a mindset and a purpose. Without them, you would do just fine. But with them, you are focused ... maybe even mighty.