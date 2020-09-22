Inmates said to facecontraband charges

Confiscated narcotics and contraband from the W.C. 'Dub' Brassell Detention Center are shown. Special to The Commercial

Contraband and drugs were found Monday at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center, and two inmates face charges, according to a news release.

The two inmates, Arnett May and Kemont E. Bishop, were identified as having the contraband and will be charged with possession of a prohibited article, according to the release.

Jefferson County sheriff's office investigators, assisted by the Arkansas Department of Correction, conducted a search and shakedown at the jail. They found multiple cellphones, improvised weapons, cellphone chargers, home-made extension cords, tobacco, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, according to the release.

"We will continue to conduct search operations to ensure the safety of employees and detainees," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "Any event that we recover contraband at the detention facility means saving a life."

Contraband is anything not approved by the jail. This includes improvised weapons that can harm deputies or other prisoners, extra trash that can be a fire hazard, or drugs, according to the release.