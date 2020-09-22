Sections
Little Rock police: 3 shot, injured at Boyle Park

by David Wilson | Today at 12:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Three people were shot and injured Sunday evening at Little Rock's Boyle Park, police said.

Officers responded to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found Tory Wade, 36, of Mabelvale and a 17-year-old boy wounded by gunfire, a Little Rock police report states.

Wade suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds, the report states. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police said his injuries were listed as serious but stable.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in his left foot and was taken by police to Baptist Health, the report states.

Police were notified that an additional victim suffered a gunshot wound in her left hand. Jamasia Bell, 25, of Little Rock was taken to UAMS Medical Center in her personal vehicle, according to authorities.

Neither the 17-year-old nor Bell's injuries were listed as life threatening, according to the report. No suspect information was provided in the report and the investigation was ongoing.

