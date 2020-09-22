Off the Wire

FILE - In this April 7, 2012, file photo, members of the original nine women, from left to right, Billie Jean King, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, Nancy Richey and Rosie Casals, who helped start the women's professional tennis tour are honored at the Family Circle Cup tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C. The nine signed a dollar contract 50 years ago, and it turned into millions for female tennis players. They were tired of being squeezed out of events by promoters and paid 10 times less than men. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

TENNIS

Hall inductees announced

Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women's professional tennis tour are the first group nominated together for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. They join Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Bruguera, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lleyton Hewitt, Lisa Raymond and the late Dennis Van der Meer on the ballot announced Monday for the Hall's Class of 2021. Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of when King, elected to the Hall in 1987 for her accomplishments on the court, and eight other players -- Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss -- signed $1 contracts to participate in the first women-only tennis tournament, taking a stand against the disparity in prize money between men and women at the time. The full ballot now goes to the official voting group -- which includes tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Fame members -- and fans can vote online in the Player Category from Oct. 1-25. Inductees will be announced early next year; the induction ceremony is scheduled for July 17.

Rublev wins at Hamburg

Former finalist Andrey Rublev began his Hamburg European Open campaign by defeating American qualifier Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-3 on Monday. The fifth-seeded Russian converted 90% of his first-service points, losing just three from 29. Rublev, who lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in last year's final, next faces another American qualifier, Tommy Paul, who defeated Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. Also, 2011 champion Gilles Simon lost to Jiri Vesely 7-5, 6-2, and Pablo Cuevas defeated Taylor Fritz, another American, 6-4, 6-2. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the top seeds at the clay-court tournament.

BASEBALL

Cardinals make moves

The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dexter Fowler and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list in a series of roster moves before starting their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Justin Williams and right-hander Nabil Crismatt to their alternate training site and designated right-hander Roel Ramirez for assignment. Fowler was tied for the team lead with four home runs and had 18 RBI when he was placed on the injured list Sept. 2 to deal with a stomach ailment. The three-week shutdown allowed him to complete a medication regimen that would have made him more vulnerable to the coronavirus should he become exposed. Gallegos missed the minimum 10 days with a groin injury. He is 4 for 4 in save opportunities with a 3.97 ERA, and he is likely to share closing duties with Andrew Miller, who has been holding down the ninth inning in his absence.

Hamels out for season

After making just one start for the Atlanta Braves, Cole Hamels went back on the 10-day injured list Monday and is done for the season. Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he just didn't feel like he could get anything on the ball. He was scheduled to make his second start today after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues. The Braves began Monday with a three-game lead in the NL East and primed for their third consecutive division title. Even with that success, Atlanta has struggled throughout the shortened 60-game series to put together a consistent rotation beyond Cy Young contender Max Fried and rookie Ian Anderson. Expected ace Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending injury, former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz was demoted after just one start, and Sean Newcomb also was sent to the alternate training site after getting hammered in his four starts. The Braves were hoping Hamels, who signed an $18 million, one-year contract last fall, would return in time to provide a boost for the playoffs.

Jays closer to have surgery

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, likely causing him to miss all of 2021 and impacting the deal he will receive as a free agent this offseason. A right-hander who turned 30 on Sunday, Giles is 0-0 with a 9.82 ERA and one save in four appearances this season. He left a July 26 game at Tampa Bay because of forearm soreness and was placed on the injured list the next day. He returned with one inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 11, pitched one inning at the New York Yankees on Sept. 15, then went back on the injured list the following day. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Giles decided Monday to go ahead with the surgery. Giles earned $3,555,556 as a prorated share of his $9.6 million salary this season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamlin, Jordan starting team

Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year's Cup title, made the announcement on social media. The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. There's been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group as he expects NASCAR's business model to become more favorable for team owners when the "Next Gen" car is released in 2022. NASCAR rules prohibit a current driver from owning a team and driving for another, but Hamlin works around the policy with Jordan as the primary owner.