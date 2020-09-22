Sheriff's office: Body found in burned pickup in Craighead County

The Craighead County sheriff's office is shown in this file photo. ( Stephen Simpson)
A body was found in the bed of a burned pickup Saturday in Craighead County, according to the sheriff's office.
The body, whose identity wasn't immediately available, was found around 11:30 a.m. on County Road 331, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.
Positive identification of the body and manner of death is expected to be released later Tuesday, Rolland said.
The pickup had not been involved in a crash, Rolland said. It appears the vehicle caught on fire, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.