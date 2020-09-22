Sheriff's office: Body found in burned pickup in Craighead County

A body was found in the bed of a burned pickup Saturday in Craighead County, according to the sheriff's office.

The body, whose identity wasn't immediately available, was found around 11:30 a.m. on County Road 331, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.

Positive identification of the body and manner of death is expected to be released later Tuesday, Rolland said.

The pickup had not been involved in a crash, Rolland said. It appears the vehicle caught on fire, he said.